Both accounts should be UPI enabled

How to send money to yourself using PhonePe

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:05 pm Nov 26, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Digital payments platform PhonePe has made it easy to transfer money from your salary account to another savings account in your name. To do so, open the PhonePe app and click on 'To Self Account' under the 'Transfer Money' section. Next, select the account you wish to send money to, enter the amount, and choose the account from which you want to send money. Finally, tap 'Send' and enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

Conditions

Points to keep in mind

Do note, that you can send money between your accounts on PhonePe, only if both of them are UPI enabled. Once the transaction is complete, you will receive a confirmation message on the app and also from your banks. You will also be notified in case of payment failure along with its reason.

Process

How to check transaction history

To check your transaction history, open the PhonePe app on your smartphone and press the 'History' button at bottom right corner. You will get a list of transactions mentioning the date of transfer and sum involved. Click on a particular transaction to get its ID.