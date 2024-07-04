In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian tourists and NRIs in the UAE can now use UPI, a secure real-time payment system, for transactions at various establishments like dining outlets and malls.

The system, which links multiple bank accounts to a mobile app, is also recognized in five other countries besides India and the UAE, including France, Bhutan, Mauritius, Singapore, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Shopping in Dubai? You can now pay using UPI

By Akash Pandey 05:37 pm Jul 04, 202405:37 pm

What's the story India's NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) has teamed up with UAE's Network International to introduce Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments. The partnership aims to facilitate secure QR-based cross-border transactions for Indian tourists and non-resident Indians (NRIs) across Network International's vast merchant network. Network International is a leading facilitator of digital commerce in the Middle East and African region, with over 200,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals across more than 60,000 merchants. These merchants cover various sectors, including hospitality, retail, transportation, and supermarkets.

UPI benefits

UPI integration to benefit Indian tourists and NRIs

The number of Indian tourists visiting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is anticipated to increase to 9.8 million in 2024, with the UAE anticipating 5.29 million arrivals. The latest initiative will allow Indian tourists and NRIs with Indian bank accounts to access UPI service for their transactions in the UAE. It will gradually introduce UPI acceptance across a diverse array of establishments, including dining outlets, retail stores, and renowned destinations like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

How to use

Using UPI in the UAE: A step-by-step guide

For Indian tourists and NRIs in the UAE, using UPI is simple: First, search for a UPI logo at participating merchants, such as restaurants, retail stores, and popular attractions. Now, open your UPI-enabled app and scan the merchant's QR code at the POS terminal. Enter transaction amount and verify the details. Confirm the payment by entering your UPI PIN.

Features

A secure and convenient payment system

UPI, a real-time payment system, allows users to link multiple bank accounts to a mobile app for making payments. Launched in 2016, it aims to simplify digital payments while ensuring their security. While users need a PIN for each payment made by scanning a QR code from the merchant, they can also set an upper limit within which a UPI PIN will not be necessary.

Worldwide recognition

UPI's global presence extends beyond UAE

In addition to the UAE, UPI also works in five other countries besides India. These include France, Bhutan, Mauritius, Singapore, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Nepal was the first country to support UPI outside of India, with its Gateway Payments Service (GPS) collaborating with NIPL for QR-based payments. Earlier this year, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and France joined the list of countries accepting UPI payments.