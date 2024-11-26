Summarize Simplifying... In short LinkedIn is discontinuing its standalone Audio Events feature, merging it with LinkedIn Live to streamline event creation.

Users can no longer create Audio Events after December 2, but those planned before December 31 will be supported.

LinkedIn Live offers real-time commenting and live video content, enhancing user interaction and content delivery.

However, users will need to switch to their preferred streaming tool to speak at events. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

LinkedIn is redirecting users toward LinkedIn Live

LinkedIn sunsets feature that allowed live, audio-only events

By Mudit Dube 04:37 pm Nov 26, 202404:37 pm

What's the story LinkedIn has announced that it will be shutting down its Audio Events feature from December 2, 2024. The move comes in line with a trend among social media platforms, including Facebook and Reddit, which have also retired their audio-only features in recent years. Audio Events was a feature that allowed users to host live, audio-only events on LinkedIn. The platform is now redirecting users toward LinkedIn Live for both video and audio broadcasting needs through third-party streaming tools.

Platform shift

Transition to LinkedIn Live: A unified event creation experience

The discontinuation of Audio Events comes as part of LinkedIn's plan to unify this feature with LinkedIn Live, simplifying the process of creating an event. Although users won't be able to create native Audio Events after December 2, those scheduled before December 31 will remain supported. For events scheduled after this date, users will have to migrate to LinkedIn Live by December 15, a company blog post said.

Feature benefits

LinkedIn Live: Enhancing user interaction and content delivery

LinkedIn Live comes with a number of benefits over the standalone Audio Events feature. It allows attendees to comment in real time, making it easier to have interactive discussions during live events. However, to speak at an event, users need to go to their preferred streaming tool. The platform also lets eligible members and Pages broadcast live video content on a LinkedIn profile, Page or Event.