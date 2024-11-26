Summarize Simplifying... In short The Delhi government's old-age pension scheme offers monthly financial aid to residents aged 60 and above, with additional benefits for SC/ST/Minority and differently-abled individuals.

To qualify, applicants must meet certain criteria including age, residency, income, and not receiving similar aid from other schemes.

Required documents and application processing details are available on the official portal.

The scheme has already received over 10,000 applications

How to apply online for Delhi government's old-age pension scheme

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:45 pm Nov 26, 202403:45 pm

What's the story The Delhi government has launched a dedicated portal for applications under its old-age pension scheme. It seeks to provide financial assistance to needy senior citizens. The scheme has already received over 10,000 applications and should benefit another 80,000 people. Eligible applicants can apply via the e-District portal (http://www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/). The documents required for application are age proof (Aadhaar/voter ID/birth certificate), residence proof (ration card/bank passbook showing five years of residence in Delhi), and bank details of an Aadhaar-linked sole-operated account.

Specifics

Scheme details and expansion plans

The old-age pension scheme provides ₹2,000/month to people aged 60-69 years, and ₹2,500/month to those aged 70 years and above. SC/ST/Minority beneficiaries aged 60-69 years also receive a monthly pension of ₹2,500. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has announced plans to extend these benefits to differently-abled persons with a proposed monthly pension of ₹5,000.

Conditions

Eligibility criteria for pension

To qualify for the old-age pension scheme, applicants must be at least 60 years old and have lived in Delhi for a minimum of five years. They must have a family income of less than ₹1 lakh per year from all sources, and have an Aadhaar-linked, singly-operated bank account in Delhi. They must also not be getting similar pensions or aid from other government schemes.

Documentation

Additional documents and application processing time

SC/ST applicants are required to submit a caste certificate, while minority applicants must provide a self-declaration verified by a religious institution. An income declaration in the format prescribed by the portal is also required. Applications are generally processed within 45 days, with pensions starting from the month after approval. The pensions are directly credited into beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).