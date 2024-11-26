Summarize Simplifying... In short A test of Japan's Epsilon S rocket, a collaboration between JAXA and IHI Aerospace, was abruptly halted due to a fire, marking another setback for the project following previous failures.

Despite these challenges, JAXA remains committed to developing cost-competitive rockets, with a thorough investigation into the incident underway.

The first flight of the Epsilon S, dependent on the success of the engine test, was slated for the end of this fiscal year.

The incident took place shortly after the ground combustion test began

Japanese space agency aborts rocket engine test due to fire

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:45 pm Nov 26, 202403:45 pm

What's the story The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was forced to abort an engine test for its Epsilon S rocket today, after a fire broke out at the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan. The incident took place shortly after the ground combustion test began at around 8:30am local time (5:00am IST). This setback could delay the rocket's inaugural launch, initially scheduled for March-end, and cause further disruptions in Japan's space program.

Incident

Fire and explosion witnessed

About half a minute into the test, a loud explosion was heard and an object on fire was seen hurtling toward the sea. The incident was captured by public broadcaster NHK, with media personnel stationed about 600 meters away from the site. JAXA has confirmed that there were no injuries or external facility damage resulting from this incident.

Official statement

JAXA confirms 'combustion abnormality' during Epsilon S test

JAXA admitted to a "combustion abnormality" 49 seconds after the engine test was ignited. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, however, assured at a press briefing that, "JAXA will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the problem and consider countermeasures." He stressed that rocket development is key to keeping Japan's space program autonomous.

Partnership

Epsilon S rocket: A collaboration between JAXA and IHI Aerospace

The Epsilon S rocket is a joint venture of JAXA and the aerospace division of heavy machinery manufacturer IHI. After the incident, IHI's shares dropped as much as 6% in Tokyo trade. An IHI Aerospace spokesperson confirmed that the company is investigating the cause of the fire. The first flight of Epsilon S was planned for fiscal year-end through March 31, depending on today's engine test success.

Past setbacks

Previous failures and delays in Japan's space missions

Notably, this isn't the first setback for JAXA's Epsilon S rocket. In July last year, an engine test failed due to thermal damage to its ignition systems. This came after a launch failure in 2022. These incidents have caused major delays for space missions and satellite launch plans. Nevertheless, JAXA remains committed to its goal of building cost-competitive rockets amid rising competition from American commercial launch providers like SpaceX and Rocket Lab.