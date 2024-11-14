Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's Final Cut Pro 11 introduces the Magnetic Mask, a tool that isolates subjects from their background for color adjustments, outperforming manual rotoscoping.

The update also includes autogenerated captions, spatial video editing, and new keyboard shortcuts.

The iPad version now features an AI-enabled tool for enhancing light and color, and more presets for diverse color grading.

By Akash Pandey 01:12 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Apple has launched the latest iteration of its video editing software, Final Cut Pro 11. The update comes over a decade after the introduction of Final Cut Pro X and represents a major leap in the software's capabilities. The new version comes loaded with innovative features such as AI masking tools, autogenerated captions within your timeline, spatial video editing features, and workflow enhancements.

Magnetic Mask is a standout feature

One of the most notable features in Final Cut Pro 11 is the Magnetic Mask. With this tool, you can isolate a subject from its background with just one click and apply different color adjustments to that part of the footage. The feature has been tested on various types of videos, including static talking head videos and fast-moving snowboarding footage, demonstrating its versatility and effectiveness.

It outperforms manual rotoscoping

The Magnetic Mask feature in Final Cut Pro 11 has been extremely efficient. Even on a four-year-old 10-core M1 Pro MacBook Pro, every mask was generated in under a minute for clips of some 45 seconds, The Verge reported. This is way faster than the tedious task of rotoscoping manually in After Effects, emphasizing the software's improved performance and user-friendly design.

Autogenerated captions and spatial video editing

Final Cut Pro 11 also brings the ability to autogenerate captions in your timeline with an Apple-trained language model. This is done locally on-device without sending anything to the cloud. However, do note that while fast, the feature may not always be accurate and can often misspell common words. The update also brings spatial video editing capabilities for Vision Pro users and new keyboard shortcuts for a smoother workflow experience.

Final Cut Pro for iPad receives AI-enabled tool

Along with the desktop version, Apple's Final Cut Pro for iPad is also getting updated. The AI-enabled "enhance light and color" tool, first introduced in Final Cut Pro 10.8 for Mac, is now available on the iPad app. It provides a quick way to enhance the color, contrast, and overall tonality of your footage. Apple is also expanding the number of presets available in the app for more diverse color grading options.