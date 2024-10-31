Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft's new AI boss, Suleyman, is facing backlash over the latest update to the Copilot app.

Users and employees alike have criticized the update for being less efficient, with issues like slow response times and missing real-time data.

Despite the criticism, Microsoft maintains that the changes represent a shift towards a more conversational user experience.

Copilot update makes it worse than before, claim users and employees

Microsoft's new AI boss faces criticism for latest Copilot update

By Akash Pandey 06:05 pm Oct 31, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Microsoft recently updated its Copilot tool, the first major product launch from the new Microsoft AI group led by Mustafa Suleyman. Suleyman, the former DeepMind executive who joined Microsoft earlier this year, has called the Copilot update the first step toward building an AI companion that will "support you, teach you, and help you." However, the latest release has received mixed reactions from employees and users alike.

Internal criticism and public disapproval

The new avatar of Copilot has been criticized by some Microsoft employees and users, who feel it is worse than its predecessor. Comments on Blind, a private message board for Microsoft staff, echo the sentiment with one employee claiming the update has "absolutely ruined" the tool. Another called it "a step backward." Public reviews on Apple's App Store also reflect the same, with over 250 one-star reviews since the October 1 update.

Suleyman's role and future plans for Copilot

Suleyman was hired by Microsoft in March to lead consumer AI products such as the Bing search engine and the Copilot AI chatbot. His appointment came with high expectations owing to his co-founding role at AI pioneer DeepMind. Despite the initial backlash, Divya Kumar, General Manager of Copilot and AI marketing, has said that "the new Copilot consumer app represents a fundamental shift," from a transactional tool to a more conversational companion experience.

User complaints and comparison with corporate version

Users have flagged certain problems with the new consumer AI Copilot app, such as slow response times, less information, and missing real-time data. Some also complained about the changes made to the app's image feature. On Blind, several Microsoft employees also compared this consumer version unfavorably with another Copilot tool for corporate clients as part of Microsoft's M365 suite of business software.