The directive also sets deadlines for agencies to review their AI tools, encouraging collaboration between intelligence agencies and the private sector.

US implements new AI guidelines, bans use in nuclear decisions

By Akash Pandey 06:14 pm Oct 25, 202406:14 pm

What's the story US President Joe Biden has issued a national security memorandum, detailing strict guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in military and intelligence operations. This is the first such directive from his administration, aimed at striking a balance between the potential benefits and risks of AI technology. The memorandum explicitly prohibits the use of AI systems in decisions to launch nuclear weapons or determine asylum status for immigrants.

Privacy protection

AI cannot track individuals based on race or religion

The memorandum also prohibits the use of AI to track people based on their race or religion. It also prohibits AI from designating someone as a terrorist without human intervention. These measures are part of an effort to ensure human oversight in sensitive military situations and prevent AI from operating autonomously in critical areas. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stressed the importance of this directive during his speech at the National Defense University.

Review timeline

Biden's memo sets deadlines for AI deployment reviews

Not just regulating military use of AI, the memorandum also sets deadlines for agencies to review their deployment of AI tools. Most of these reviews are expected to be completed before President Biden's term ends. The directive also encourages collaboration between intelligence agencies and the private sector, recognizing advancements in AI as critical national assets that need protection from potential foreign threats.

Autonomous weapons

Aim to prevent development of fully autonomous weapons

The memorandum seeks to avoid worst-case scenarios such as the creation of fully autonomous weapons. It clearly separates AI's involvement in military operations from human decision-making, ensuring that AI cannot take over humans in issues with serious ethical and security implications. As AI becomes more integrated into global security strategies, these new rules show the Biden administration's attempt to responsibly steer its military use while addressing public concerns over unchecked rise of autonomous systems.