Throne has developed a toilet camera that records and analyzes stool and urine to provide insights into a user's digestive health and hydration status.

The device, which can also detect early signs of conditions like gastrointestinal bleeding, ensures privacy by only retaining toilet-related data and allowing users to access and delete their data.

Priced at $499, with a discount for early adopters, Throne offers a non-invasive, cost-effective way to monitor overall health. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Meet Throne: Poop-tracking toilet camera you never knew you needed

What's the story A Texas-based start-up has developed a unique camera that attaches to toilets and photographs fecal matter. The innovative device, known as Throne, comes with a downward-facing lens that securely records video every time you visit the bathroom. However, the purpose of this tech goes beyond mere documentation of bowel movements. It aims to provide valuable insights into your gut health by analyzing stool samples using artificial intelligence (AI).

Health monitoring

Throne's AI provides insights into digestive and hydration status

The Throne device easily attaches to the toilet rim and records videos of the user's stool. These recordings are then analyzed by an AI system trained by medical professionals. The analysis gives insights into the user's daily "digestive and hydration status." Throne specifically looks for health indicators in feces and "nuances" in urine to assess the individual's hydration level.

Disease detection

It could serve as an early warning system

Throne's technology isn't limited to tracking bowel movements. It also hopes to offer useful insights into digestive health and nutrient absorption. The device could also act as an early warning sign for a range of conditions such as gastrointestinal bleeding. "It's a cost-effective, non-invasive way to keep tabs on overall health," the company says on its website. For chronic gastrointestinal disease sufferers, this device could be a critical part of their ongoing management strategy.

Privacy assurance

Throne addresses privacy concerns related to its technology

Despite the potential health benefits, Throne's technology does raise some privacy concerns. To address these, the company assures that it only records the "contents of your toilet bowl." "Any other data is irrelevant to our mission and could compromise our ability to provide accurate health insights," Throne states on its website. The company uses image recognition technology to automatically delete any non-relevant images, ensuring that only toilet-related data is retained.

User control

Users are allowed to access and delete their data

Throne also lets users ask for full access to the data collected. If you want, the company will delete any information on demand. All data collected is "anonymized," i.e. it can't be traced back to the original user. This feature further strengthens privacy protection for users of Throne's innovative health monitoring device. The toilet camera comes at $499, but early adopters can get it for a discounted price of $299.