Al Pacino meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican
What's the story
Meeting details
'A moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration'
Iervolino shared the news of the meeting in a statement, calling it "a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration."
He added that their conversation revolved around values like "family unity, love, compassion," and contributing to the common good.
These principles are also central to both the Catholic Church's teachings and Maserati: The Brothers.
Film details
Story of the Maserati family
Maserati: The Brothers tells the story of the Maserati family, known for their innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.
In this film, Pacino plays businessman Vincenzo Vaccaro, who was an early investor in the company.
Other notable cast members include Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, and Jessica Alba.
Personal beliefs
Pacino's brush with death
Pacino, who was raised Catholic by his Italian parents in 1940s New York, has had his faith tested recently.
In his 2024 memoir Sonny Boy, he revealed that he had been revived by paramedics while suffering from COVID-19 in 2020.
"I believe I experienced death that day," he wrote about the experience.