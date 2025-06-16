Did Genelia, John accidentally get married during 'Force'? Actor reveals
What's the story
Actor Genelia D'Souza recently addressed a bizarre rumor from 2012 that claimed she and actor John Abraham accidentally got married while filming Force.
The story suggested that a real priest ended up performing a Hindu wedding ceremony on set, complete with mantras, garlands, mangalsutra, and seven pheras.
In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, D'Souza denied these claims.
Rumor clarification
'These stories were spread by PR...'
D'Souza said, "There was no truth to it. We didn't get married. These stories were spread by PR, and I think you should ask them why they did it."
This rumor back in the day had taken the media by storm. In 2012, it led many to believe that their on-screen wedding had become a reality.
In fact, most fans today might remember this rumor better than the film that caused it.
Career revival
Her career and marriage to Riteish Deshmukh
D'Souza has now been married to actor Riteish Deshmukh for over a decade. The couple got married in 2012, the same year this bizarre rumor was going around.
However, that is all in the past, as they are parents to two children now.
She is also making her Bollywood comeback after a decade with the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will release in theaters on June 20.