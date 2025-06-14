What's the story

Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set for a massive release across India.

The film will be screened on over 3,000 screens nationwide, reported Pinkvilla.

This decision comes after several single-screen theater owners and non-national multiplex chains expressed their interest in showcasing the movie from June 20.

The film is directed by RS Prasanna and also stars Genelia Deshmukh.