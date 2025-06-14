Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release on over 3,000 screens
What's the story
Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set for a massive release across India.
The film will be screened on over 3,000 screens nationwide, reported Pinkvilla.
This decision comes after several single-screen theater owners and non-national multiplex chains expressed their interest in showcasing the movie from June 20.
The film is directed by RS Prasanna and also stars Genelia Deshmukh.
OTT strategy
Khan refuses OTT offers for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Khan has decided to keep the film exclusively for theatrical release and has refused multiple offers for the OTT rights of Sitaare Zameen Par.
Initially developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures, the film was later acquired by Khan after the studio expressed discomfort with his big-screen-only strategy.
To regain full control over the project, Khan paid Sony Pictures ₹30cr, ensuring complete creative and distribution authority, per Pinkvilla.
Debutants
Film introduces new talent
Sitaare Zameen Par will also introduce a host of new talent.
The film marks the Hindi film debuts of Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
It is a spiritual sequel to Khan's critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par and an official remake of the Spanish movie Champions.
After Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan will be seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie.