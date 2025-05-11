'Special...heart-wrenching': Farhan Akhtar's co-star on '120 Bahadur'
What's the story
Ankit Siwach (Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Kull) recently opened up about his upcoming film 120 Bahadur, describing it as a special project.
The Razneesh Ghai directorial, starring Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh, is going to be a "heart-wrenching" tale, he told Zoom.
The movie, which draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La during the Indo-China war, will be released on November 21, 2025.
Film's significance
'The story was waiting to be told in this way...'
Siwach expressed his excitement about the film, stressing how important it was to the country.
"The story was waiting to be told in this way, so that it would be told in the film."
"It's going to be a heart-wrenching film. It is very special."
"That's all that I can say right now because we have six months to go before the film to release."
Film's tribute
'120 Bahadur' is a tribute heroes of Rezang La
The film, produced by Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandra, pays tribute to the valiant heroes of Rezang La.
Akhtar had earlier posted the film's official poster on Instagram.
He had written, "It's been 62 years since 1962. Today, we honor the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La."
"120 Bahadur is our tribute to the valor and the indomitable spirit of Major Shaitan Singh and his brave men."
It's among Excel Entertainment's most ambitious projects.