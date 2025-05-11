'Dostana 2': Cast, plot, streaming details—all to know
What's the story
Karan Johar is gearing up to revive the popular Dostana franchise with its sequel, Dostana 2. The movie will begin production by the end of 2025.
Vikrant Massey and Lakshya will be leading the cast.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Karan Johar is revamping the Dostana franchise by signing two credible actors - Vikrant Massey and Lakshya."
"It's an outright hilarious script, and the makers are all set to take it on the floors by the end of 2025."
Direction details
'Dostana 2' to be directed by Shauna Gautam
The source also revealed that Nadaniyaan fame Shauna Gautam will helm Dostana 2.
The insider added, "Dostana 2 is a fun popcorn entertainer, and Karan has assigned the job of direction to Shauna Gautam."
"Unlike the first Dostana, which was released on the big screen, Dostana 2 will see a direct-to-digital premiere on Netflix."
Casting insights
'Dostana 2' aims for representation and cultural relevance
The source stressed that Massey and Lakshya were not only cast for their acting chops, but also to promote representation.
"The casting of Vikrant and Lakshya is not just about talent, but also about normalizing representation. Karan wants Dostana 2 to be heartfelt, hilarious, and culturally relevant," the insider said.
Massey and Lakshya will play a gay couple in the sequel, and a female actor will also soon join the cast.