Karan Johar is gearing up to revive the popular Dostana franchise with its sequel, Dostana 2. The movie will begin production by the end of 2025.

Vikrant Massey and Lakshya will be leading the cast.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Karan Johar is revamping the Dostana franchise by signing two credible actors - Vikrant Massey and Lakshya."

"It's an outright hilarious script, and the makers are all set to take it on the floors by the end of 2025."