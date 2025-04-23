Netflix's '11817': What to expect from Greta Lee's sci-fi thriller
What's the story
Netflix is all set to blow our minds with its upcoming sci-fi movie, 11817, starring Greta Lee and Wagner Moura in lead roles.
Directed by Louis Leterrier, famous for Now You See Me and Lupin, the film follows a family stuck at home with few resources at their disposal.
The film's premise adds an element of suspense as the family confronts an unknown threat keeping them indoors.
Film concept
'11817' challenges the concept of a safe home
Leterrier described 11817 as a film that "challenges the idea of a safe haven, turning a family home into a hostile environment where survival demands unity."
He further told Netflix, "This is an ordinary family's worst nightmare, pushing them to their limits to protect each other and exposing the fragility of security—and the desperate fight to reclaim it."
The film is currently in production with an ensemble cast.
Cast expansion
New additions to the cast and crew
Joining Lee and Moura in 11817 are Gabriel Barbosa, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Emma Ho, and Riley Chung.
Leterrier praised the new additions, saying, "They will guide our family through the years, embracing subtle nuances and deep emotions."
The screenplay for 11817 is written by Matthew Robinson, who is known for Love and Monsters, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and The Invention of Lying.
Actor profiles
Lee and Moura's previous works
Lee is known for her performances in The Morning Show, Past Lives, and Russian Doll. She also has Tron: Ares and an untitled Kathryn Bigelow thriller lined up.
Moura, on the other hand, is known for his roles in Civil War, Narcos, Narcos: Mexico, and Shining Girls. He will appear in the series Dope Thief and the movie Last Night at the Lobster, which he will star in and direct.