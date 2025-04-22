Munawar Faruqui to make guest appearance on 'Laughter Chefs'
What's the story
The second season of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is serving a delicious platter of comedy, drama, and culinary chaos.
The show, hosted by comic Bharti Singh, has been winning hearts with its one-of-a-kind mix of entertainment.
Now, as per a report by India Forums, popular comedian Munawar Faruqui is set to make a special guest appearance soon.
He also appeared as a guest in Season 1, and the clips from that episode went viral.
Social media buzz
Faruqui's appearance follows social media controversy
Faruqui's upcoming appearance on Laughter Chefs comes after his recent social media controversy.
The comedian made headlines after he blocked influencer Anjali Arora on Instagram, after what he claimed was a false statement made by her. The move sparked significant online chatter.
His witty persona is bound to turn up the entertainment factor on the show.
Fan demands
Fans are eager for the original cast members' return
Meanwhile, since actor Reem Shaikh joined the show, fans have been demanding the comeback of Jannat Zubair, Shaikh's partner in Season 1.
Viewers have also been very eager to see the original cast members return.
One major comeback that is already making headlines is that of Karan Kundrra. Initially thought to be a short-term entry, Kundrra confirmed that he's back on the show for good.
Star-studded lineup
'Laughter Chefs' continues to feature fan-favorite stars
The show still features fan favorites like Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, and Nia Sharma. With so many beloved stars sharing the kitchen, Season 2 is packed with entertainment and delightful surprises.
Laughter Chefs, judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and hosted by Singh, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30pm on Colors TV and JioHotstar.