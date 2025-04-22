What's the story

The second season of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is serving a delicious platter of comedy, drama, and culinary chaos.

The show, hosted by comic Bharti Singh, has been winning hearts with its one-of-a-kind mix of entertainment.

Now, as per a report by India Forums, popular comedian Munawar Faruqui is set to make a special guest appearance soon.

He also appeared as a guest in Season 1, and the clips from that episode went viral.