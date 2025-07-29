Modi's top quotes in Lok Sabha during Op Sindoor debate
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Indian Armed Forces's actions during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha. He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the operation, saying that the government had given a free hand to the armed forces. "Terrorism deserves a strong response, and it's our national resolution," he said.
Strategic response
We wiped out terror HQs in every corner of Pakistan
Modi emphasized that India has taught Pakistan a tough lesson with its military strategy. He said, "We wiped out terror HQs in every corner of Pakistan." The prime minister also claimed that nuclear blackmailing by Pakistan will not work on India. He said, "India showed its technological prowess by striking in the heart of Pakistan."
Political criticism
Congress demoralizing armed forces with their statements
Modi also accused the Congress party of demoralizing the armed forces with their statements. He said, "After April 22...they were saying 'Kahan gayi 56-inch ka seena,' 'Modi failed. Where is Modi?'" The prime minister claimed that no country stopped India from conducting its operations and that only three nations supported Pakistan's narrative.
International backing
From sindoor to Sindhu, we struck Pakistan: Modi
The prime minister also highlighted global support for India's actions, saying that the world has seen how India can operate. He said, "From Sindoor to Sindhu, we struck Pakistan." Modi claimed that after the operation, the mastermind of the attack can't sleep because they know India will strike back.
Diplomatic engagement
Today's India is filled with self-confidence and self-reliance
Modi also spoke about his conversation with the United States Vice President, who warned him of a possible big attack from Pakistan. He said, "If this is Pakistan's intention, then it will cost them heavily." The prime minister ended by saying that today's India is filled with self-confidence and self-reliance while accusing Congress of importing issues from Pakistan.