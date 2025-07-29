Modi's top quotes in Lok Sabha during Op Sindoor debate 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Indian Armed Forces's actions during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha. He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's criticism of the operation, saying that the government had given a free hand to the armed forces. "Terrorism deserves a strong response, and it's our national resolution," he said.

Strategic response We wiped out terror HQs in every corner of Pakistan Modi emphasized that India has taught Pakistan a tough lesson with its military strategy. He said, "We wiped out terror HQs in every corner of Pakistan." The prime minister also claimed that nuclear blackmailing by Pakistan will not work on India. He said, "India showed its technological prowess by striking in the heart of Pakistan."

Political criticism Congress demoralizing armed forces with their statements Modi also accused the Congress party of demoralizing the armed forces with their statements. He said, "After April 22...they were saying 'Kahan gayi 56-inch ka seena,' 'Modi failed. Where is Modi?'" The prime minister claimed that no country stopped India from conducting its operations and that only three nations supported Pakistan's narrative.

International backing From sindoor to Sindhu, we struck Pakistan: Modi The prime minister also highlighted global support for India's actions, saying that the world has seen how India can operate. He said, "From Sindoor to Sindhu, we struck Pakistan." Modi claimed that after the operation, the mastermind of the attack can't sleep because they know India will strike back.