Rahul Gandhi's 'surprise' DU visit stirs controversy; here's what happened
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unannounced visit to the North Campus of Delhi University (DU) on Thursday has triggered a controversy.
The university objected to the visit, calling it a "breach of institutional protocol" and a disruption of student governance operations.
This was the second time Gandhi visited DU without prior intimation, according to Professor Rajni Abbi from the university's Proctor office.
Visit details
Gandhi's visit focused on representation, equality
During his hour-long visit, Gandhi interacted with students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
The meeting was part of his 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' initiative and focused on representation, equality, and academic justice.
However, the university alleged that during this time, security cordoned off the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office and restricted access.
Allegations
DUSU Secretary denied entry, students locked inside office
The university also alleged that DUSU Secretary Mitravinda Karanwal was denied entry to her office during Gandhi's visit.
It claimed some students were locked inside her office and misbehaved with by members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress's student wing.
The university condemned these actions and warned of strict action against involved students.
Defense and criticism
DUSU President defends Gandhi's visit, accuses university of overreach
DUSU President Ronak Khatri, however, defended Gandhi's visit as peaceful and within his rights.
He said there is no rule requiring prior approval for hosting a guest in the union office.
"There exists no rule—academic or legal—that compels the President of DUSU to seek prior permission for hosting a private or informal guest interaction," Khatri said.
He accused the university of "administrative overreach" and claimed its statement was politically motivated.
Criticism
ABVP criticizes Gandhi's visit as 'bad theater'
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on the other hand, criticized Gandhi's visit.
It called the event "bad theater" and accused him of engaging with only select NSUI members.
DUSU Secretary Karanwal, who is associated with the ABVP, alleged she was kept out due to "VVIP protocol" and allowed entry after a prolonged argument.
"Only after a lengthy negotiation was I 'graciously' allowed entry - alone," she said.