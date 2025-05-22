What's the story

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sagarika Ghose, who was on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday when it experienced strong turbulence, described the incident as a "near-death experience."

The flight, carrying over 200 passengers, encountered severe turbulence due to an unexpected hailstorm.

The incident damaged a small part of the aircraft's nose and forced the pilot to declare an emergency with Srinagar's Air Traffic Control.