'Near-death experience': TMC's Sagarika Ghose recalls Delhi-Srinagar Indigo flight turbulence
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sagarika Ghose, who was on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday when it experienced strong turbulence, described the incident as a "near-death experience."
The flight, carrying over 200 passengers, encountered severe turbulence due to an unexpected hailstorm.
The incident damaged a small part of the aircraft's nose and forced the pilot to declare an emergency with Srinagar's Air Traffic Control.
Passenger panic
'People were screaming, praying and panicking'
Despite the turbulence, the flight, IndiGo 6E2142, landed safely at Srinagar airport.
Ghose recalled the horrifying moments on board, saying, "It was a near-death experience. I thought my life was over. People were screaming, praying and panicking."
She praised the pilot for his skillful handling of the situation and thanked him after landing.
In a viral video taken from inside the flight, adults and children can be heard screaming and weeping in despair as the plane shakes violently.
Delegation visit
TMC delegation visits J&K amid weather-related disruptions
The TMC delegation, which also included Derek O'Brien, Nadimul Haque, Manas Bhunia and Mamata Thakur, is in Jammu and Kashmir till May 23. They plan to visit Poonch and Rajouri during their stay.
The party said the delegation's purpose is to stand with those affected by cross-border attacks and share in the grief of families who lost loved ones.
Weather disruption
Hailstorm disrupts Delhi-NCR, impacts flight operations
The same hailstorm that hit the IndiGo flight also wreaked havoc in Delhi-NCR. The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds, leading to tree felling and waterlogging.
It also disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport and stranded Metro passengers on the Yellow Line for hours.
A 22-year-old youth and a person with a disability died, while at least 11 were injured in separate rain-related incidents in the national capital.