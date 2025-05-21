What's the story

Bengaluru police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna and his aides following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman.

In her complaint, the woman alleges that she was gang-raped on the instructions of the MLA and injected with an incurable virus.

During the ordeal, the MLA also allegedly urinated on her face.

The incident allegedly took place on June 11, 2023, at Munirathna's office in Mathikere.