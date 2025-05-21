Woman claims BJP MLA ordered gang-rape, gave her 'incurable virus'
What's the story
Bengaluru police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna and his aides following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman.
In her complaint, the woman alleges that she was gang-raped on the instructions of the MLA and injected with an incurable virus.
During the ordeal, the MLA also allegedly urinated on her face.
The incident allegedly took place on June 11, 2023, at Munirathna's office in Mathikere.
Assault details
Woman alleges assault, injection at Munirathna's office
The woman, who identifies herself as a BJP worker, was allegedly lured to the MLA's office by his aides.
She claims they promised to help her with criminal cases she says were falsely filed against her at Munirathna's behest.
Once inside the office, she alleges Munirathna and his associates stripped her, threatened to kill her son if she resisted and ordered the men to rape her.
Health impact
Woman claims health complications after alleged assault
The woman also alleges that an unidentified man later entered the room with a white box, from which Munirathna allegedly took a syringe and injected her with an unknown substance.
She was hospitalized earlier this year and diagnosed with an incurable virus, which she believes was caused by the injection during the assault.
On May 19, after attempting suicide by consuming pills, she decided to approach the police.
Legal proceedings
FIR filed against Munirathna, associates under various IPC sections
The FIR has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376D (gangrape), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), along with others such as 354, 504, 506, 509, and 34.
Three of Munirathna's associates have been named in the complaint, while one remains unidentified.
The case comes amid ongoing investigations into corruption charges against the MLA.
Corruption case
Munirathna faces corruption charges, previous rape accusation
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker has given permission to investigate corruption charges against Munirathna.
The case involves allegations of bribery related to a contract, where Munirathna allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹36 lakh and accepted ₹20 lakh.
This is not the first time Munirathna has faced such serious allegations.
In September 2024, another woman accused him of repeated rape between 2020 and 2022, alleging he forced her into criminal conspiracies and honey-trapped politicians using HIV-infected women.