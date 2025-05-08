Pakistani pilot reportedly captured alive by India in Jaisalmer
What's the story
India has reportedly captured a Pakistani F-16 pilot alive in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
Details of the capture are awaited, but a few hours ago, several media outlets reported that India shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet.
According to multiple media accounts, the F-16 took off from Pakistan's Sargodha air base but was shot down by an Indian SAM (surface-to-air missile) near the base.
Power outages
Blackouts enforced in several regions
The development came amid a barrage of missile and drone attacks by Pakistan on several installations in India, including Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan
Following the rising tensions, blackouts have been imposed across several areas, including Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Udhampur and Kishtwar.
Blackouts have also been reported across Punjab's Jalandhar and Amritsar, though the enforcing entity is not specified.
Barmer district in Rajasthan has been put on high alert following the developments.
Ground reports
Eyewitnesses report explosions and sirens
Eyewitnesses from Jammu reported hearing loud explosions and sirens, especially during the blackout in Kishtwar. Sirens were also heard all over Kishtwar.
Pakistan fired eight missiles at the Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sectors, ANI reported.
These missiles were intercepted by Indian Air Defence units before they could inflict any damage.