The development came amid a barrage of missile and drone attacks by Pakistan on several installations in India, including Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan

Following the rising tensions, blackouts have been imposed across several areas, including Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Udhampur and Kishtwar.

Blackouts have also been reported across Punjab's Jalandhar and Amritsar, though the enforcing entity is not specified.

Barmer district in Rajasthan has been put on high alert following the developments.