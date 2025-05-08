Next Article
India shoots down Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet amid Jammu attacks
May 08, 2025 09:52 pm
What's the story
Amidst a barrage of missile and drone attacks by Pakistan on several installations in India, a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet has been shot down by India's air defense.
The attacks were launched on several targets in Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan.
Apart from intercepting the F-16, two Pakistani drones were downed near Jammu University.
Attack details
Pakistan's coordinated assault on Jammu
Pakistan launched a coordinated assault on multiple locations in Jammu including the airport, with rockets being fired from across the International Border, on Thursday night.
Security agencies have confirmed that eight missiles were launched from Pakistan, targeting the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and nearby regions.
All were intercepted by the S-400 air defense system.