The Pakistan Army breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the eighth night in a row on Thursday night.

The unprovoked firing came from posts opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army responded to the aggression along the 740km-long de facto border.

The exchange of fire comes amid rising tensions between the two countries in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.