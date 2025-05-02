Pakistan army violates ceasefire along LoC for 8th consecutive night
What's the story
The Pakistan Army breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the eighth night in a row on Thursday night.
The unprovoked firing came from posts opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian Army responded to the aggression along the 740km-long de facto border.
The exchange of fire comes amid rising tensions between the two countries in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.
Border
Border between India and Pakistan
India shares a total of 3,323 km border with Pakistan, which is divided into three parts: the International Border (IB) (approximately 2,400 km from Gujarat to the north banks of Chenab in Akhnoor in Jammu), the Line of Control (LoC) (740 km long and runs from parts of Jammu to parts of Leh), and the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) (110 km long, dividing the Siachen region extending from NJ 9842 to Indira Col in the north.)
Response
India imposes punitive measures after Pahalgam attack
After the Pahalgam attack, India declared a set of punitive measures against Pakistan.
These included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only active land border post at Attari, and downgrading of diplomatic relations over cross-border links to the attack.
In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.