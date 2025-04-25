Homes of 2 LeT terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack destroyed
What's the story
The houses of two suspected terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were destroyed in two separate explosions in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.
Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh are believed to have been involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 were killed.
Thoker's house in Bijbehara was reportedly blown up using IEDs, while the house of Asif Sheikh in Tral was demolished with a bulldozer.
Attack details
Suspects' involvement in Pahalgam attack confirmed
Thoker, from Anantnag district, is a prime suspect in the Pahalgam massacre. He had legally travelled to Pakistan in 2018 through the Attari-Wagah border.
Sheikh, from Pulwama, is also suspected to be involved in the conspiracy behind the deadly attack.
Per TOI, Thokar allegedly received terrorist training before secretly returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year. According to intelligence sources, he served as a guide and logistical coordinator for the Pakistani terrorists who carried out the latest attack.
Reward announcement
Anantnag Police releases sketches and offers reward
Anantnag Police on Thursday released sketches of Thoker and two others suspected to be involved in the Pahalgam attack.
The other suspects are Pakistani nationals Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai.
Police have also declared a reward of ₹20 lakh for credible information leading to their capture.
Twitter Post
House of terrorist Asif Sheikh destroyed
VIDEO | House of terrorist Asif Sheikh, who was allegedly involved in Pahalgam terror attack, was blown up in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KQLGoPRpgf
Attack aftermath
Pahalgam attack: One of the deadliest assaults on civilians
The Pahalgam attack is one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in recent years.
It happened at Baisaran Meadow—a famous tourist spot that offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas and lush pine forests.
Since the attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan, including expelling Pakistani military attachés, shutting down the Attari land-transit post, and suspending the Indus Water Treaty that has been in place for over 60 years with immediate effect.