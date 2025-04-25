What's the story

The houses of two suspected terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were destroyed in two separate explosions in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.

Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh are believed to have been involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 were killed.

Thoker's house in Bijbehara was reportedly blown up using IEDs, while the house of Asif Sheikh in Tral was demolished with a bulldozer.