Pakistan opens fires along LoC; Indian Army fires back
What's the story
The Indian Army effectively responded to firing initiated by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sources told ANI that the Pakistani troops opened fire at some places.
The attack took place late Thursday night, with military sources confirming that there were no casualties.
"There were small arm firing incidents at some places across the LoC initiated by Pakistan last night. The firing was effectively responded to," an official source told NDTV.
Rising tensions
Tensions escalate following Pahalgam terror attack
The latest encounter follows a terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam that left 26 dead.
Of the five or six terrorists, three are reportedly Pakistani nationals, while two are residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
Given the "cross-border links" to the incident, India has taken a number of severe measures against Pakistan.
It expelled Pakistani military attachés, shut down the Attari land-transit post, and suspended the Indus Water Treaty that has been in place for over 60 years with immediate effect.
India's response
Measures taken following the Pahalgam terror attack
In a letter to Syed Ali Murtuza, Secretary in the Ministry of Water Resources of Pakistan, India's Ministry of Water Resources wrote, "The obligation to honor a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."
"The resulting security uncertainties have directly impeded India's full utilization of its rights under the Treaty."
More info
'Pakistan has refused to respond to India's request for negotiations'
"Furthermore, apart from other breaches committed by it, Pakistan has refused to respond to India's request to enter into negotiations as envisaged under the Treaty and is thus in breach of the Treaty," the Indian government wrote.
"The Government of India has hereby decided that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect," it added.