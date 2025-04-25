What's the story

The Indian Army effectively responded to firing initiated by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told ANI that the Pakistani troops opened fire at some places.

The attack took place late Thursday night, with military sources confirming that there were no casualties.

"There were small arm firing incidents at some places across the LoC initiated by Pakistan last night. The firing was effectively responded to," an official source told NDTV.