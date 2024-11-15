Arunachal Governor pays tribute to 1962 Indo-China war martyrs
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) KT Parnaik attended the last day of the 62nd Walong Day commemoration at the newly renovated Walong War Memorial. The ceremony paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers of the 1962 Indo-China war. Veterans and family members of fallen soldiers were invited to participate in this event, which included a symphony band performance and a light and sound show.
Commemoration activities honor soldiers' sacrifice
The two-day closing event of the Walong Day commemoration was characterized by attendees laying wreaths and armed forces personnel performing traditional routines. The ceremony also witnessed the release of two new song compositions dedicated to the martyrs. The month-long commemoration included a number of activities such as a cycling expedition from Namsai to Namti, white water rafting in Lohit River, battlefield treks in Walong Sector, and a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai.
Indian Army's commitment to frontier village development
As part of the commemoration events, medical camps were also set up in Walong, Kibithu, and Anini. These initiatives highlighted the Indian Army's commitment to improving development in frontier villages and boosting border tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. The army said these events were organized with an aim to boost local development and promote tourism along the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.