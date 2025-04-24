What's the story

The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that the children of an accused in a drug haul case were being bullied in school.

The accused in the Mundra drug haul case alleged that they were called "terrorists' children" after the NIA alleged that the proceeds of the crime were used in terror attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram raised the issue before a bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and N Kotiswar Singh.