Accused claims his children bullied after Pahalgam attack; SC intervenes
What's the story
The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that the children of an accused in a drug haul case were being bullied in school.
The accused in the Mundra drug haul case alleged that they were called "terrorists' children" after the NIA alleged that the proceeds of the crime were used in terror attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram raised the issue before a bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and N Kotiswar Singh.
Case details
Allegations stem from NIA's comments
Senior advocate Sundaram, appearing for accused Harpreet Singh Talwar, alias Kabir Talwar, told the bench that an NIA law officer referred to terror attacks on India, including Pahalgam, where the alleged funds were used.
The agency alleged that the 3,000kg of heroin worth ₹21,000 crore was "the largest intercepted consignment of narco-substance being brought to India through illicit means."
Sundaram argued that this statement has resulted in threat calls to his client and withdrawal of his children from school.
Judicial assurance
Supreme Court's response to allegations
"My children are being bullied in school. They are now called terrorists' children and had to be brought back. The submission was all over today's newspapers and media. Without any basis the NIA made the statement," Sundaram said.
To this, Justice Surya Kant assured that the court won't be influenced by media reports.
The decision would be based on arguments and evidence available in court records, he said.
Evidence dispute
Solicitor General's stance on investigation
"I never read this kind of news. I never allow myself to be influenced by any extraneous reasons, whether news item or anything...just forget it," Justice Kant said, urging against reading such news articles.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed the investigation had found drug proceeds were routed to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
But Sundaram argued against the claim, asking for evidence to back the claim.
"Give one scrap of paper which you produced in court which says it," he challenged.
Impact on family
NIA's statement leads to bullying and threats
On Wednesday, the NIA opposed Talwar's bail application in the drug haul case, claiming that the proceeds of the sale were used to fund Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist activities.
During the hearing, Justice Kant observed that ASG (additional solicitor general) Aishwarya Bhati hadn't opposed bail solely on these grounds and acknowledged that arguments can sometimes be swayed by emotions.
Later, ASG Bhati submitted, "Children should not suffer. If that is the issue, police will take care of it."
Court
Bench reserves verdict
The bench then reserved its verdict on the bail plea, with Justice Kant observing, "No family member of any person, whosoever committed or did not commit anything, no family member should suffer due to it."
"Take care of that part."
Talwar, who ran popular clubs in Delhi, was arrested by the agency in August 2022 after containers arrived at Mundra Port from Afghanistan via Iran, filled with bags full of semi-processed talc stones.