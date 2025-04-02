Pakistan army crosses Line of Control; Indian Army opens fire
What's the story
The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by breaching the Line of Control (LoC) into Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
An Indian Army spokesperson said that the Nangi Tekri Battalion of the Krishna Ghati Brigade responded swiftly to the unprovoked aggression.
The spokesperson also confirmed that a mine blast went off due to the intrusion, followed by unprovoked firing from across the border.
Military action
Indian Army's response to ceasefire violation
"Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. Situation is under control and being closely monitored," the spokesperson said.
"The Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of DGsMO understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the Line of Control," the official added.
India Today reported that the army killed 4-5 infiltrators in retaliatory firing.
Ongoing operations
Pakistani violation disrupts operations in Kathua
The breach of the ceasefire coincides with ongoing operations in Kathua's Panjtirthi neighborhood, where security personnel had already exchanged fire with terrorists.
A joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched after suspicious movement was detected on the night of March 31.
This triggered a fresh encounter in the early hours of April 1.
Army sources
Ceasefire agreement along LoC reached in February 2021
India Today, citing army sources, reported that Pakistani forces and terrorists have also attempted repeated failed intrusions into the Krishna Ghati area of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the first week of February, Pakistani troops opened small-arms fire and detonated explosives along the LoC, leading to a significant retaliatory response by the Indian Army.
India and Pakistan reaffirmed their ceasefire accord along the LoC in February 2021.