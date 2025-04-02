What's the story

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by breaching the Line of Control (LoC) into Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

An Indian Army spokesperson said that the Nangi Tekri Battalion of the Krishna Ghati Brigade responded swiftly to the unprovoked aggression.

The spokesperson also confirmed that a mine blast went off due to the intrusion, followed by unprovoked firing from across the border.