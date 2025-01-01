Summarize Simplifying... In short The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received approval to prosecute a top bureaucrat involved in an arms license scam.

The scam, which took place between 2012-2016, involved district magistrates, gun dealers, and middlemen illegally issuing over 2.74 lakh arms licenses for money.

Ranjan is currently the Revenue Secretary in J&K

Arms license scam: CBI gets nod to prosecute revenue secretary

What's the story The central government has given the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the nod to prosecute Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan in the Jammu and Kashmir arms license scam. Ranjan is currently the Secretary of the Revenue Department in J&K. He was earlier the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu.

Legal proceedings

Prosecution sanction granted under Prevention of Corruption Act

The prosecution sanction was conveyed by Pijush Mohanta, Under-Secretary to the Government of India. Mohanta told Vishal Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General of India in the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, that permission for prosecution under Section 6 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006 was granted on November 28. The high court is hearing the case at present.

Judicial concerns

Court expresses concern over selective prosecution

On November 25, the high court expressed concern over selective prosecution and delays in granting sanctions against bureaucrats involved in the scam. A division bench led by Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice MA Chowdhary had granted a month's time for status reports on prosecution sanctions to be filed by the Centre and UT government. The court warned failure to comply could result in coercive measures.

Investigation findings

CBI uncovers conspiracy in arms license scam

The CBI's investigation unearthed a conspiracy of district magistrates, gun house dealers, and middlemen who issued arms licenses illegally for money between 2012-2016. 1.53 lakh licenses were issued in Jammu division and 1.21 lakh in Kashmir division during this period. Despite these findings, prosecution sanctions against influential bureaucrats have been delayed. The court criticized this "pick-and-choose" approach as a matter of grave concern.