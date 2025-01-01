The victims were residents of Agra

New Year horror: 5 family members found murdered in hotel

By Chanshimla Varah 10:44 am Jan 01, 202510:44 am

What's the story A 24-year-old man, identified as Arshad, has been arrested for allegedly murdered his mother and four sisters at the Sharanjit Hotel in Lucknow's Naka area on New Year's Eve. The victims were residents of Agra and included Arshad's mother Asma and his sisters Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16), and Rahmeen (18). Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi confirmed the arrest stating that "the accused...allegedly killed five members of his own family."

Motive investigation

Domestic disputes suspected behind the crime

Preliminary investigations indicate that domestic disputes could have triggered this heinous crime. Forensic teams are now working at the Sharanjit Hotel to collect evidence in connection with the case. A detailed investigation is also underway to uncover further details surrounding this tragic event, Tyagi added.

They came to the hotel on December 30