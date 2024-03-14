Next Article

NFTs feature sketches of historic landmarks of Lucknow and Delhi

IRCTC launches Holi-themed NFT tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas trains

By Pradnesh Naik 04:51 pm Mar 14, 202404:51 pm

What's the story The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced non-fungible token (NFT) tickets for two Tejas trains operating between Delhi and Lucknow. The NFTs feature sketches of historic landmarks from both cities against vibrant backdrops. Starting March 20, passengers who purchase tickets for the Tejas trains numbered 82501 and 82502 will be eligible to receive these digital collectibles.

Digital collectibles

NFT tickets are more than just digital souvenirs

IRCTC has stated that these NFT tickets are not just digital keepsakes. They represent the corporation's commitment to enhancing travel experiences for passengers. These NFTs allow travelers to personalize their journey memories with their own photographs and avail exclusive offers from selected brands. However, it remains unclear whether these digital collectibles will be included in the ticket prices or an additional fee will be required.

Blockchain technology

Indian Railways's foray into blockchain technology

Indian Railways has been actively exploring the potential of blockchain technology. This is evident from their recent venture into issuing NFTs as digital memorabilia. In March of the previous year, the National Academy of Indian Railways conducted a workshop in collaboration with Polygon to educate about blockchain in railway industries. Earlier this year, IRCTC also offered tickets to Ayodhya in the form of NFTs, marking their initial step into the digital realm.