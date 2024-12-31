Delhi constable killed for rebuking public drinking; chargesheet filed
The Delhi Police have filed a 400-page chargesheet in the case of a constable killed in September after he confronted two men for drinking in public. Constable Sandeep Malik was on night duty in civil clothes on September 29 when he found Dharmender and Rajnish drinking in a car in the Nangloi area. An argument ensued after Malik rebuked them, and the accused rammed their vehicle into Malik's bike.
Chargesheet names 4 accused in constable's death
The chargesheet, filed at Tis Hazari court on December 27, names Dharmender and Rajnish as the main accused. Two others, Jitender alias Jeetu and Manoj Shareman, were charged with harboring Dharmender. A senior officer said the police have created a "watertight chargesheet to ensure justice for the constable and his family."
FIR details and investigation findings revealed
The FIR was registered under sections 221, 103, 249 and 3 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nangloi police station. Investigations found that Malik knew the accused as they belonged to the same locality in Veena Enclave, Nangloi. Malik, a native of Haryana's Rohtak, stayed with two other constables in rented accommodation. Dharmender had borrowed the car from his friend Amit, whose statement is part of the chargesheet.