The Supreme Court is closely monitoring the health of farmer leader Dallewal, amidst resistance from farmers preventing his hospitalization.

The Punjab government has been granted until January 2 to comply with the court's order.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue between former ADGP Jaskaran Singh and Dallewal, who remains firm on his protest, with a heavy police presence at the protest site.

Dallewal is protesting at the Khanauri border

SC monitoring situation around farmer leader Dallewal's health

By Snehil Singh 05:13 pm Dec 31, 202405:13 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court of India will hear the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide medical treatment to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for over 35 days. Dallewal is protesting at the Khanauri border, demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops from the Centre. Despite his deteriorating health condition, he has refused medical aid unless talks are initiated with farmers by the Centre.

Evacuation challenges

Punjab government faces resistance in hospitalizing Dallewal

The Punjab government has told the Supreme Court that they have been met with resistance from farmers, who are stopping Dallewal's evacuation to a hospital. The court had earlier ordered the state to hospitalize Dallewal by December 31, having expressed dissatisfaction with Punjab's compliance efforts. The state's Advocate General Gurminder Singh cited a "total" Punjab bandh and roadblocks as hindrances to their efforts.

Judicial intervention

Court grants extension, hopes for resolution

A Vacation Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia is hearing the case. The bench has given Punjab time till January 2 to comply with its orders. The court said it wouldn't comment on any negotiations between the farmers and the government but hoped for an acceptable resolution. "If something happens which is acceptable to the farmers and all stakeholders, we will be happy," Justice Kant said.

Ongoing negotiations

Negotiations and police presence at protest site

Former ADGP Jaskaran Singh has been negotiating with Dallewal, who continues to remain adamant about his protest. Singh said that while Dallewal permitted blood samples for testing, he denied further medical intervention. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said their agitation is against the Centre, not state governments. A heavy police force has been deployed near the protest site, with around 7,000 personnel ready for action.