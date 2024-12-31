SC monitoring situation around farmer leader Dallewal's health
The Supreme Court of India will hear the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide medical treatment to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for over 35 days. Dallewal is protesting at the Khanauri border, demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops from the Centre. Despite his deteriorating health condition, he has refused medical aid unless talks are initiated with farmers by the Centre.
Punjab government faces resistance in hospitalizing Dallewal
The Punjab government has told the Supreme Court that they have been met with resistance from farmers, who are stopping Dallewal's evacuation to a hospital. The court had earlier ordered the state to hospitalize Dallewal by December 31, having expressed dissatisfaction with Punjab's compliance efforts. The state's Advocate General Gurminder Singh cited a "total" Punjab bandh and roadblocks as hindrances to their efforts.
Court grants extension, hopes for resolution
A Vacation Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia is hearing the case. The bench has given Punjab time till January 2 to comply with its orders. The court said it wouldn't comment on any negotiations between the farmers and the government but hoped for an acceptable resolution. "If something happens which is acceptable to the farmers and all stakeholders, we will be happy," Justice Kant said.
Negotiations and police presence at protest site
Former ADGP Jaskaran Singh has been negotiating with Dallewal, who continues to remain adamant about his protest. Singh said that while Dallewal permitted blood samples for testing, he denied further medical intervention. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said their agitation is against the Centre, not state governments. A heavy police force has been deployed near the protest site, with around 7,000 personnel ready for action.