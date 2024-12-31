Summarize Simplifying... In short In his New Year's address, Manipur's Chief Minister apologized for the ongoing ethnic violence, urging communities to "forgive and forget" and work towards a peaceful future.

The violence has claimed over 250 lives

The violence has claimed over 250 lives

Manipur CM apologizes for ethnic violence in New Year's address

By Snehil Singh 04:49 pm Dec 31, 202404:49 pm

What's the story Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has publicly apologized for the ethnic violence that has engulfed the state since May 3, 2023. The conflict, mostly between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. "This entire year has been very unfortunate. I feel regret and I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what's happening till today since last May 3," Singh said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Peace appeal

CM Singh appeals for peace, acknowledges citizens' suffering

The violence worsened in June after a man's body was found in Jiribam, triggering widespread arson and gunfights. Accessories smuggled from Myanmar, such as bulletproof vests and military fatigues, were employed in the clashes. Despite the grim situation, Singh emphasized recent strides toward peace and hoped for a return to normalcy in 2025. He appealed to all communities to "forgive and forget past mistakes" and work toward creating a "peaceful Manipur, a prosperous Manipur."

Violence mitigation

Security measures and central government's support in Manipur

In the wake of the violence, the central government has deployed heavy security and provided financial assistance. Around 5,600 arms/weapons were recovered, along with some 35,000 rounds of ammunition. Further, around 12,247 FIRs have been registered with 625 arrests. However, despite all this, fresh violence recently broke out in Imphal East district injuring civilians and security personnel alike.