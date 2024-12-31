Summarize Simplifying... In short A shocking discovery of a 7-month-old fetus in a Mumbai garbage bin has sparked a police investigation.

Authorities are now gathering information about local pregnant women and those who recently gave birth, while awaiting post-mortem results to determine if legal action is necessary.

The fetus was taken to a hospital

7-month-old fetus found in Mumbai garbage bin; probe underway

By Snehil Singh 03:31 pm Dec 31, 202403:31 pm

What's the story A seven-month-old fetus was found in a garbage bin in Mumbai's Charkop area, police said on Tuesday. The gruesome discovery was made by a passerby on Monday afternoon near the Ashtavinayak Society building. Upon being alerted, local law enforcement rushed to the scene and took the fetus to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigation underway

Police launch investigation into fetus disposal

A Charkop police official said, "We are investigating if there is any evidence of concealing the death of a newborn baby and disposing of the body." As part of their investigation, authorities are now collecting details of pregnant women in the locality as well as those who recently gave birth.

Case registration

Post-mortem report to determine case registration

The police are now awaiting the post-mortem examination results, which will be key in deciding if a case should be registered. The official added that appropriate legal action will be taken based on these findings. The incident has shocked local residents and raised concerns about public safety and health in the area.