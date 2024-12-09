Summarize Simplifying... In short A Mumbai man was duped out of ₹58 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as bank staff, promising high returns from share investments.

A case has been registered

Shocker! Mumbai man loses ₹58 lakh to cyber fraud

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:59 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story A 60-year-old design consultant from Navi Mumbai has been duped of ₹58 lakh by cybercriminals. The fraudsters lured the victim with promises of high returns on share investments, police reports said. Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against five persons under sections 336 (3) (forgery), 318(4) (cheating by personation), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act.

Modus operandi

Scammers used online links for fraudulent transactions

The scammers first contacted the victim in October, promising huge returns from share investments. They gave him online links and asked him to use these for depositing money for investments. The victim lost ₹58 lakh between October 16 and November 28, according to police reports.

Deceptive affiliation

Fraudsters posed as bank staff

The fraudsters posed as members of the share trading division of a nationalized bank. When the victim asked them about his money and returns, they couldn't give satisfactory answers. The victim's investment statement showed a balance of ₹5.12 crore in his account, but he couldn't withdraw the amount, thanks to the scammers' tricks.

Police intervention

Victim approached police after realizing he was cheated

The scammers then demanded another ₹50.8 lakh from the victim to access his funds. Realizing that he had been duped, the victim approached the Cyber Police for help. The case is now under investigation by authorities who are working to nab the culprits and also recover the stolen money as soon as possible.