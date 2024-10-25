Summarize Simplifying... In short The 'digital arrest' scam involves fraudsters posing as government officials, accusing victims of illegal activities linked to their phone number, and demanding money transfers under the guise of investigations.

To protect yourself, remember that real law enforcement agencies don't initiate contact or demand money this way.

Always verify caller identities independently and never share sensitive information over the phone.

Scammers pose as government officials to loot victims

What is 'digital arrest' scam and how to protect yourself

What's the story A disturbing new cybercrime trend has emerged in India - the 'digital arrest' scam. Targeting unsuspecting individuals, fraudsters pose as law enforcement officials and threaten victims with arrest unless they transfer money to clear their names. In a recent case, a retired army officer was cheated of ₹83 lakh after falling prey to the scam.

Scam tactics

Modus operandi of the 'digital arrest' scam

The scam often begins with a phone call from an unknown number, with the caller claiming to represent a renowned government agency, like the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or the Central Bureau of Investigation or state police. The fake officer then falsely accuses the victim of illegal activity associated with their phone number, such as money laundering or involvement in a criminal syndicate. To further manipulate the victim, the scammers may show fake legal documents over video call.

Impersonation strategy

Impersonating police officers during video calls

From threats to intimidating tone, the scammers use various tactics to create a sense of fear and urgency, making the victim more likely to comply with their demands. The ultimate goal of the scam is to trick the victim into transferring money. Scammers may instruct victims to transfer funds to a specific account, often disguised as a "secure" holding area for investigation purposes. The transferred funds disappear once the victim obliges.

Live recording of a 'digital arrest' scam

Identify red flags

Protecting yourself from the scam

Firstly, no law enforcement agency initiates contact this way. Legitimate authorities never resort to threatening phone calls or online demands for money. If unsure about a caller's identity, always verify their credentials independently by contacting the official department directly through known phone numbers or websites. Never click on suspicious links or share sensitive information like bank details or passwords over the phone. If you encounter any scam, report it immediately to the national cybercrime portal or your local police station.