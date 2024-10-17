Summarize Simplifying... In short InMobi For Good and Glance For Good are leading the charge in India to promote online safety and digital literacy.

They offer practical tips like regularly updating privacy settings, avoiding clickbait, verifying social media connections, reporting harmful content, and thinking before posting.

Stay cyber-aware and join the movement for a safer digital environment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Empowering digital users

'CyberAware' initiative: Simple steps to secure your digital life

By Simran Jeet 03:55 pm Oct 17, 202403:55 pm

What's the story As of early 2024, India has 751.5 million internet users, making online safety increasingly urgent amid rising cybercrimes such as cyberbullying, extortion, grooming, and deepfake technology. This October, in celebration of Cyber Security Awareness Month under the theme "Secure Our World," InMobi For Good and Glance For Good are committed to raising awareness through the "CyberAware" initiative, providing steps to enhance your online safety.

About

Why online safety matters

In early 2024, India had 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections, covering 78% of the population, and 462 million active social media users. Glance For Good educates millions of smartphone users on essential cybersecurity practices and encourages safe online behavior through engaging, accessible content. Its digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness initiatives include digital challenges, hackathons, and competitions aimed at empowering youth through digital engagement.

About

About InMobi For Good and Glance For Good

InMobi For Good is a social impact initiative by InMobi that leverages digital technology to address societal issues, focusing on sustainability, digital literacy, and inclusion in underserved communities. By collaborating with non-profits, governments, and private enterprises, it promotes online safety and bridges digital divides. Glance For Good, a key component of this initiative, utilizes Glance's AI-driven lock screen to share content on digital literacy.

Tip 1

Protect your privacy: Check your account settings

One of the first steps in online safety is protecting your privacy. Many users overlook their account settings, which can leave personal data exposed. Regularly review and update your privacy settings on social media and other platforms to control who can see your information. Strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and periodic reviews of permissions granted to apps or websites can keep your data secure.

Tip 2

Secure your space: Avoid click bait and suspicious links

A common tactic used by cybercriminals is the use of tempting links or click baits, designed to lure users into harmful websites. Clicking on unverified links can expose your device to malware or ransomware, leading to potential cyber extortion. To prevent this, always think before you click. Trust only reliable, verified sources and avoid sharing personal information with untrusted websites.

Tip 3

Verify before you connect: Social media safety

While social media platforms offer great ways to connect with others, they can also be a breeding ground for harmful behavior like cyberbullying and cyber grooming. It's crucial to be cautious about online interactions, especially since cyber grooming involves predators gaining trust to exploit young individual. Ensure you verify profiles before connecting and limit personal details shared online to trusted individuals.

Tip 4

Block and report: Take action against objectionable content

If you come across inappropriate, threatening, or harmful content online, it's crucial to take action. Platforms offer tools to block and report users who engage in cyberbullying or other illegal activities. Remember, it's essential to address these issues early and not ignore them. Reporting objectionable content can help prevent further harm and keep online spaces safe for everyone.

Tip 5

Think before you post: Be cautious of your words

In the digital world, it's easy to forget the consequences of words. A good rule to follow is: if you wouldn't say it in person, don't say it online. This helps in avoiding participation in harmful activities like spreading fake news or engaging in hurtful conversations. Be responsible for your online presence and ensure that what you share or say doesn't negatively affect others.

Way farward

Stay safe online with 'CyberAware'

The internet is a powerful tool, but caution is essential. By following simple online safety tips, users can protect their personal information and avoid various cyber risks. Initiatives like InMobi For Good and Glance For Good, along with partners like Digital Security Council of India, are committed to fostering a safer digital environment. For more information, visit DSCI's Cyber Security Awareness Month 2024.﻿