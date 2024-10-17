Summarize Simplifying... In short InMobi For Good's initiative, 'CyberAware', promotes digital well-being through mindful tech use.

Prioritizing digital wellbeing

'CyberAware' prioritizes digital well-being for healthy technology relationships

By Simran Jeet 04:16 pm Oct 17, 2024

What's the story As technology plays a bigger role in our lives, prioritizing digital well-being is crucial for a healthy lifestyle. Excessive internet use can lead to digital burnout and negatively affect our mental health. Initiatives such as InMobi For Good and Glance For Good promote responsible technology use through the "CyberAware" campaign. By finding balance, we can enjoy technology while enhancing our overall quality of life.

About InMobi For Good and Glance For Good

InMobi For Good is a social impact initiative by InMobi that leverages digital technology to address societal issues, focusing on sustainability, digital literacy, and inclusion in underserved communities. By collaborating with non-profits, governments, and private enterprises, it promotes online safety and bridges digital divides. Glance For Good, a key component of this initiative, utilizes Glance's AI-driven lock screen to share content on digital literacy.

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is a powerful tool for enhancing digital well-being. By practicing mindfulness, you can develop a conscious relationship with technology, recognizing when it becomes overwhelming. Incorporate daily mindfulness practices, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, into your routine. This awareness helps you respond thoughtfully to technology rather than react impulsively, leading to a more balanced and fulfilling digital experience.

Create tech-free zones

Establishing tech-free zones in your home can significantly enhance your digital wellbeing. Designate specific areas as device-free spaces to encourage meaningful interactions during meals and promote relaxation. Creating these boundaries allows for healthier relationships with family and friends, enhancing your quality of life. Embracing tech-free zones helps you connect more deeply with those around you while minimizing digital distractions.

Socialize often and balance with a variety of activities

Engaging in face-to-face interactions is vital for enhancing digital wellbeing. Make an effort to socialize regularly with friends and family, as these connections provide emotional support and a sense of belonging. Balance your online activities with diverse offline pursuits by exploring hobbies, joining clubs, or participating in community events. A well-rounded lifestyle ensures technology complements rather than dominates your life, enriching your overall experience.

Limit screen time

Intentional screen time management is vital for maintaining digital wellbeing. Set daily limits on device usage, including social media and streaming services, and use apps to track and restrict screen time. Prioritize offline activities like reading, exercising, or pursuing hobbies for a healthier balance. This digital detox not only improves mental health but also helps you develop new skills and interests.

Ask for help

If managing digital wellbeing proves challenging, don't hesitate to seek help from friends, family, or professionals. Counseling and support groups help build healthier habits, and recognizing the need for help is essential. InMobi For Good and Glance For Good, alongside their partner Digital Security Council of India, raise awareness about ethical use of technology and safe online behaviour. For more information, visit https://www.dsci.in/content/cyber-security-awareness-month-2024.