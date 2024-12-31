Summarize Simplifying... In short On New Year's Eve, Delhi Police will enforce strict traffic rules, targeting violations like drunken and reckless driving.

Connaught Place will be off-limits to vehicles after 8pm, with parking available only in designated areas on a first-come-first-served basis.

Traffic may be diverted at India Gate due to heavy pedestrian flow, and visitors are advised to use public transport due to limited parking.

Restrictions will be effective till celebrations end

Delhi Police issue New Year's Eve traffic advisory

By Snehil Singh 03:24 pm Dec 31, 202403:24 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police have released a detailed traffic advisory for New Year's Eve, with restrictions coming into effect from 8:00pm on December 31. The measures, announced by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dhal Singh, will be effective till the celebrations end and will apply to all private and public transport vehicles. The advisory mainly focuses on areas like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas, popular during such celebrations.

Enforcement details

Strict enforcement against traffic violations planned

The police will crack down on violations like drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, and reckless and zig-zag driving. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Connaught Place beyond a few key points after 8:00pm. These include the Mandi House roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, and RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing.

Parking details

Vehicle restrictions and parking arrangements in place

Only vehicles with valid passes will be allowed inside the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place. Designated parking areas have been identified at Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road (behind AIR), and Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House. However, parking near Connaught Place is limited and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. Unauthorized parked vehicles will be towed away and owners prosecuted.

Traffic diversion

Traffic management measures at India Gate

At India Gate, arrangements have been made to handle pedestrian and vehicular traffic. In case of heavy pedestrian flow, vehicles may be diverted from the C-Hexagon at India Gate and other nearby routes. Visitors are advised to use public transport as parking is limited at this location. Motorists have also been advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan due to expected congestion from gatherings at Delhi Zoo.