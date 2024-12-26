Summarize Simplifying... In short Plans to install a ropeway to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine have sparked protests from local traders fearing for their livelihoods, leading to a disruptive 72-hour shutdown in Katra.

Despite police intervention and detentions, the strike continues, causing inconvenience for pilgrims due to closed eateries and suspended local transport.

The standoff persists as authorities delay negotiations, prompting further unrest. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The protestors were later released

Vaishno Devi ropeway project: 72-hour shutdown in Katra explained

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:59 am Dec 26, 202411:59 am

What's the story A 72-hour shutdown was observed in Katra since Wednesday, against the proposed Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project. The bandh was called by The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti comprising local business owners, including pony wallas, shopkeepers, and other proprietors and said that all activities in Katra would remain suspended during the protest.

Project opposition

Ropeway project sparks livelihood concerns among locals

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had announced its plans to install the ropeway to ease access to the temple for senior citizens, children, and others who find it difficult to trek the 13-kilometer-long path to the cave shrine. The proposed ₹250-crore project aims to connect Tarakote Marg with Sanji Chhat—which directly leads to the shrine. However, the move has been resisted by local traders and service providers who fear their traditional livelihoods could be threatened by the intervention.

Protest crackdown

Police intervention escalates tensions in Katra

On Wednesday, tensions flared as police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors and detained several. Among those detained were Samiti leaders Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand. Singh accused the government of shying away from dialogue and using force instead of negotiating as promised. Former minister Jugal Kishore also criticized the administration's use of force against peaceful demonstrators.

Pilgrim plight

Shutdown disrupts daily life, pilgrims express frustration

The shutdown has severely inconvenienced pilgrims visiting Katra. With eateries shut and local transport suspended, visitors are understandably frustrated. One pilgrim said due to the bandh they are facing difficulties, "We are facing a lot of difficulties. Where will pilgrims eat or rest during this three-day bandh? This is not the right way to protest." Another pilgrim from Meerut said while facilities for elders are needed, the current situation is problematic.

Ongoing strike

Strike continues despite police intervention and detentions

Despite police intervention and detentions, the strike continues with support from local BJP and Congress factions. A meeting with the Reasi deputy commissioner was postponed as authorities requested more time to consult higher-ups. The Samiti spokesperson indicated that this delay seemed like an attempt to buy time, prompting them to continue with their strike.