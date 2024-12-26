Summarize Simplifying... In short Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force and rat hole miners, are working tirelessly to save a toddler, Chetna, trapped in a Rajasthan borewell.

The miners, known for their expertise in such operations, are manually digging a 7-foot tunnel after passing through a 160-foot-deep pit.

Meanwhile, safety measures like oxygen supply and camera monitoring are in place, with ambulances on standby.

Chetna has been stuck for almost 70 hours

Rat miners join rescue of toddler trapped in Rajasthan borewell

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:44 am Dec 26, 2024

What's the story A three-year-old girl, Chetna, has been stuck for almost 70 hours in a 700-foot borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli. The incident took place on December 23 when she was playing on her father's farm and accidentally fell into the borewell. Initial rescue attempts by her family resulted in Chetna slipping further down to a depth of 150 feet.

Rescue operation

NDRF and SDRF teams lead rescue efforts

Currently, the rescue efforts are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration. The NDRF team has dug a pit parallel to the borewell with a piling machine. "We are digging a pit using a piling machine," said Yogesh Kumar Meena, NDRF team leader. He added they faced an obstruction at 155 feet but have continued digging.

Expert assistance

Rat hole miners join operation to rescue trapped toddler

Rat hole miners, who are experts in such rescues, have now joined the operation. They will dig a 7-foot-long tunnel manually to reach Chetna. This team had earlier helped rescue workers from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. The miners intend to pass through the 160-foot-deep pit dug parallel to the borewell and then manually excavate a 7-foot-long tunnel to extract Chetna.

Safety measures

Oxygen supply and monitoring for trapped toddler

On Tuesday, the NDRF team was able to pull Chetna up by 30 feet using clips. An oxygen pipe has been inserted into the borewell to provide air to Chetna, and cameras have been installed for monitoring. Ambulances are on standby at the site, and local authorities have secured the area to facilitate uninterrupted rescue operations.