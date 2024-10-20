Summarize Simplifying... In short A college girl alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Baba Balaknath, a seer she met at Kshetrapal temple.

The victim claims Balaknath offered her drugged sweets, causing her to faint and be assaulted.

The police are investigating the case, following her report that she was threatened with a video leak of the incident. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The student alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted

Seer offers 'drug-laced prasad' to college girl, allegedly rapes her

By Chanshimla Varah 01:44 pm Oct 20, 202401:44 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a college student in Laxmangarh tehsil, Sikar district, Rajasthan, has leveled sexual assault allegations against Baba Balaknath, the priest of Kshetrapal temple. The student alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Balaknath after he offered her prasad laced with drugs. She told the police both the priest and his driver also threatened to kill her family if she revealed the assault.

Encounter

Victim recounts initial encounter with accused priest

According to the victim, she first visited the Kshetrapal temple a few months ago to pray. During this visit, she was introduced to Baba Balaknath by a man named Rajesh. Balaknath offered her sweets, called "prasad," and blessed her. Over time, Rajesh and Balaknath invited her regularly to the temple and even got her mobile number after winning her trust.

Assault

Details of the assault emerge in victim's statement

On April 12, while waiting outside a college for an exam, the victim was offered a ride to her village by Balaknath. During the journey, he offered her sweets, claiming they would "eliminate all her troubles." After consuming these sweets, she fainted and was allegedly sexually assaulted by Balaknath three times. The victim reported that she was unable to fight back due to weakness from the drugged sweets and was silenced by Balaknath when she screamed.

Investigation

Victim threatened with video leak, police investigation underway

The victim's complaint further alleges that Balaknath's driver Yogesh shot the video of the assault. After the incident, Balaknath and his associate allegedly threatened her on a regular basis. They asked her to meet them and threatened to release the video if she refused. Distressed by the threats, the victim approached Udyog Nagar Police, who have launched an investigation into her allegations.