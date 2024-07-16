In short Simplifying... In short A proposed Kedarnath Temple in Delhi has sparked controversy, with critics citing political motives and potential scams.

The Kedar Sabha, a group of priests, opposes the construction by a religious trust, fearing it undermines their ancient shrine's sanctity.

However, the Kedarnath Dham Trust and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) defend the project, stating it's not a government initiative and similar temples exist in other cities.

The BKTC is investigating potential misuse of temple names for commercial gain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Controversy over Kedarnath temple proposal

Explained: Row over proposed Kedarnath Temple in Delhi

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:22 pm Jul 16, 202401:22 pm

What's the story A controversy has erupted regarding the proposed construction of a Kedarnath temple in Delhi's Burari district after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed the bhoomi pujan for the site. Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, voiced strong opposition to the project, stating that a symbolic Kedarnath cannot exist in Delhi. "12 Jyotirlingas have been mentioned in Shiv Puran, with name and location...When the address for Kedarnath is in the Himalayas, how can it be in Delhi?" the Shankaracharya said.

Escalation

'Political reasons' behind temple's construction: Shankaracharya

He added that "political reasons" were behind the temple's construction. "Political people are entering our religious places... there is a gold scam in Kedarnath. Why is that issue not raised? After a scam there, now Kedarnath will be built in Delhi? And then there will be another scam?" he said. Separately, several priests, united under the banner of Kedar Sabha, have protested against the alleged attempt to "undermine the ancient shrine's sanctity."

Position

Kedar Sabha's statement on protest against proposed temple

Kedar Sabha Spokesperson Pankaj Shukla explained the priest's protests and said, "We are not against a temple being constructed, but are opposing the construction of Kedarnath temple by a religious trust in Delhi." However, Kedarnath Dham Trust President Surinder Rautel defended the move saying that the Kedarnath temple in Delhi is just a temple, not a Dham, and that the Uttarakhand government has no involvement in it.

Defense

Kedarnath Dham Trust defends proposed temple

Rautel added, "The temple to be built in Delhi is being constructed by the trust [Shri Kedarnath Dham Trust, Delhi] and it has nothing to do with the Uttarakhand government... CM... Dhami came on our request." "Many temples have already been built in the name of famous dhams in different cities of the country... Kedarnath temple in Indore or Badrinath temple in Mumbai. These temples were also inaugurated by the former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat," he said.

Temple committee's statement

No involvement of government, says BKTC

Notably, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), a statutory body under the Shri Badarinath and Shri Kedarnath Mandir Act of 1939, also clarified that the Bharatiya Janata Party government had no involvement with the Delhi temple. But, BKTC President Ajendra Ajay stated that the committee was investigating the misuse of temple names for commercial purposes and considering legal action.