In short Simplifying... In short Sisodia, arrested in February 2023 over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy, has appealed to the Supreme Court for bail, citing his 16-month incarceration and delayed trial.

His previous bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The case, initially assigned to a three-judge bench, was reassigned after a justice's recusal.

Investigations by the ED and CBI are ongoing, with a final charge sheet expected by July 3. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Supreme Court seeks response on Sisodia's bail

Supreme Court seeks ED, CBI response on Sisodia's bail plea

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:39 pm Jul 16, 202412:39 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking their response on the bail petition filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The plea is related to corruption and money laundering cases tied to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. The hearing for this matter is scheduled for July 29.

Incarceration duration

Sisodia's 16-month jail cited as grounds for bail

Sisodia, arrested by the CBI in February 2023 and later by the ED, has cited his nearly 16-month incarceration as grounds for seeking bail. His legal representatives, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and advocate Vivek Jain, emphasized that the trial is yet to begin in either of the two cases. They argued that the delay in trial is not Sisodia's fault, adding, "The trial today is moving at snail's pace."

Bail appeal

Sisodia's previous bail plea rejected

Sisodia had previously appealed to the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order from May 21 that denied him bail. His new appeal was made on June 4. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, stated that the investigation would conclude and a final complaint or charge sheet would be filed by July 3.

Investigation status

Ongoing investigation into Delhi excise policy case

Sisodia informed the Supreme Court that both the ED and CBI's investigation into the Delhi excise policy case is still ongoing. In May and June, the ED filed three additional prosecution complaints, with the last one filed on June 28. The trial court has yet to take cognizance of these filings.

Case reassignment

Case reassigned after justice's recusal

Sisodia's bail pleas were initially listed on July 11 before a three-judge bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Karol, and Sanjay Kumar. However, Justice Sanjay Kumar recused himself from hearing the case. As a result, the matter was referred to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who assigned the case to a bench headed by Justice BR Gavai.

Background

Excise policy case explained

Central probe agencies have alleged irregularities in modifying Delhi's excise policy for 2021-22, granting undue benefits to license holders. In November 2021, the Delhi government introduced a new liquor policy, ceasing sales through government outlets and allowing private entities to apply for licenses to operate stores. The government claimed this policy would curb black marketing, boost revenue, and benefit consumers. However, the Delhi government later reverted to the old policy amid allegations.