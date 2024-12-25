Summarize Simplifying... In short A bus in Uttarakhand, India, plunged into a 100m ditch, resulting in several injuries.

This follows a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir where an Army vehicle fell into a gorge, killing five soldiers, with the Army ruling out terrorism and suggesting driver error as the cause.

Rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand, with the exact number of injured passengers still unconfirmed.

Roadways bus plunged into a 100-meter deep ditch

Uttarakhand: Bus falls into 100m ditch, several injured

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:18 pm Dec 25, 2024

What's the story A roadways bus plunged into a 100-meter deep ditch in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The bus was headed from Bhimtal to Haldwani with around 20-25 passengers on board when the accident took place. The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel were quickly rushed to the accident site for rescue operations.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations underway at accident site

SSP Nainital Prahlad Meena confirmed that rescue teams were sent from Post Nainital and Khairna after getting information from the District Control Room. A video shared by ANI showed SDRF personnel conducting rescue operations at the accident site. The exact number of injured passengers is yet to be confirmed.

Previous incident

Uttarakhand accident follows J&K military vehicle mishap

This Uttarakhand incident comes a day after a tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir where an Army vehicle fell into a gorge, killing five soldiers. The Army has ruled out terrorism as a cause for this accident, attributing it possibly to driver error at a road turn.

Accident investigation

Army rules out terrorism in J&K accident

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences to the soldiers' families after the tragic incident. The Northern Command also extended its deepest condolences and affirmed support for the bereaved families. "Dhruva Command stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," a representative from the command said.