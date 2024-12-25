Uttarakhand: Bus falls into 100m ditch, several injured
A roadways bus plunged into a 100-meter deep ditch in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The bus was headed from Bhimtal to Haldwani with around 20-25 passengers on board when the accident took place. The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel were quickly rushed to the accident site for rescue operations.
Rescue operations underway at accident site
SSP Nainital Prahlad Meena confirmed that rescue teams were sent from Post Nainital and Khairna after getting information from the District Control Room. A video shared by ANI showed SDRF personnel conducting rescue operations at the accident site. The exact number of injured passengers is yet to be confirmed.
Uttarakhand accident follows J&K military vehicle mishap
This Uttarakhand incident comes a day after a tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir where an Army vehicle fell into a gorge, killing five soldiers. The Army has ruled out terrorism as a cause for this accident, attributing it possibly to driver error at a road turn.
Army rules out terrorism in J&K accident
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences to the soldiers' families after the tragic incident. The Northern Command also extended its deepest condolences and affirmed support for the bereaved families. "Dhruva Command stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," a representative from the command said.