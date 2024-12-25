Summarize Simplifying... In short A man named Saroop, abandoned by his family due to his homosexuality, has been arrested for allegedly murdering 11 men in less than two years.

The victims, mostly men he encountered after offering lifts or engaging in sexual acts, were killed following disputes or their refusal to pay him.

Investigations are ongoing, with a medical examination planned to determine if Saroop is HIV positive. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The accused confessed to the murders during interrogation

Man arrested for allegedly killing 11 men in 18 months

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:30 pm Dec 25, 202401:30 pm

What's the story The Punjab Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of murdering 11 men over an 18-month period. The accused, Ram Saroop alias Sodhi, was arrested during an investigation into another case. Saroop, a resident of Chaura village in the Hoshiarpur district, confessed to committing the murders during his interrogation, with five cases confirmed so far by police.

Crime details

Saroop's modus operandi and victims' profiles revealed

Saroop's victims were mostly men he met after offering them lifts or after sexual acts. The motive behind these murders was mostly altercations or the victims' refusal to pay him the promised amount. The murders were committed in Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Hoshiarpur districts. In one of the infamous cases, Saroop wrote "dhokhebaz" (cheater) on the back of a deceased victim, a former soldier working as a security guard.

Personal background

Saroop's family history and future medical examination

Reportedly, Saroop's family abandoned him for his homosexuality around two years ago. He is married and has three children. A medical examination will be conducted to ascertain if he is infected with HIV. The investigation is still underway as police are working to confirm the rest of the cases connected to Saroop's confessions.