Man arrested for allegedly killing 11 men in 18 months
The Punjab Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of murdering 11 men over an 18-month period. The accused, Ram Saroop alias Sodhi, was arrested during an investigation into another case. Saroop, a resident of Chaura village in the Hoshiarpur district, confessed to committing the murders during his interrogation, with five cases confirmed so far by police.
Saroop's modus operandi and victims' profiles revealed
Saroop's victims were mostly men he met after offering them lifts or after sexual acts. The motive behind these murders was mostly altercations or the victims' refusal to pay him the promised amount. The murders were committed in Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Hoshiarpur districts. In one of the infamous cases, Saroop wrote "dhokhebaz" (cheater) on the back of a deceased victim, a former soldier working as a security guard.
Saroop's family history and future medical examination
Reportedly, Saroop's family abandoned him for his homosexuality around two years ago. He is married and has three children. A medical examination will be conducted to ascertain if he is infected with HIV. The investigation is still underway as police are working to confirm the rest of the cases connected to Saroop's confessions.