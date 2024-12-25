Summarize Simplifying... In short An ambulance transporting the bodies of three suspected Khalistani terrorists from Pilibhit to Punjab was involved in a road accident.

No one was killed in the incident

Ambulance carrying bodies of Khalistani terrorists involved in road accident

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:17 am Dec 25, 202410:17 am

What's the story An ambulance carrying the bodies of three dead Khalistani terrorists met with a road accident on the Rampur bypass in Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday night. The accident happened after an unidentified vehicle rammed into the ambulance near Sanwariya Farm area. No fresh casualties were reported in the incident.

Police operation

Bodies of terrorists en route to Punjab following joint operation

The bodies were being taken to Punjab from Pilibhit after a joint operation of the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police. The operation led to the killing of three suspected Khalistan Zindabad Force members in an encounter in Puranpur, Pilibhit. They were allegedly linked to a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur.

Quick response

Police respond swiftly to ambulance crash incident

Confirming the accident, Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said, "The ambulance carrying the bodies from Pilibhit to Punjab was hit by an unknown vehicle, damaging it." Rampur Police swung into action as soon as they received information about the accident. They shifted the bodies from the damaged ambulance to another vehicle, ensuring their journey to Punjab didn't get delayed anymore.

Recovered arms

Weapons and ammunition recovered from deceased terrorists

Authorities had recovered two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a large cache of ammunition during the encounter. After completing post-mortem and legal formalities, the bodies were being transported when the accident took place. The quick response by Rampur Police helped resolve the situation efficiently.