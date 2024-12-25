Ambulance carrying bodies of Khalistani terrorists involved in road accident
An ambulance carrying the bodies of three dead Khalistani terrorists met with a road accident on the Rampur bypass in Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday night. The accident happened after an unidentified vehicle rammed into the ambulance near Sanwariya Farm area. No fresh casualties were reported in the incident.
Bodies of terrorists en route to Punjab following joint operation
The bodies were being taken to Punjab from Pilibhit after a joint operation of the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police. The operation led to the killing of three suspected Khalistan Zindabad Force members in an encounter in Puranpur, Pilibhit. They were allegedly linked to a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur.
Police respond swiftly to ambulance crash incident
Confirming the accident, Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said, "The ambulance carrying the bodies from Pilibhit to Punjab was hit by an unknown vehicle, damaging it." Rampur Police swung into action as soon as they received information about the accident. They shifted the bodies from the damaged ambulance to another vehicle, ensuring their journey to Punjab didn't get delayed anymore.
Weapons and ammunition recovered from deceased terrorists
Authorities had recovered two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a large cache of ammunition during the encounter. After completing post-mortem and legal formalities, the bodies were being transported when the accident took place. The quick response by Rampur Police helped resolve the situation efficiently.