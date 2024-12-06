Summarize Simplifying... In short The Uttar Pradesh Congress unit has been dissolved by Kharge in a bid to rejuvenate the party's grassroots network.

Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the entire Uttar Pradesh Congress unit, including the Pradesh, district, city, and block committees. "The Honourable Congress President has approved the proposal to dissolve the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's state committee, district, city, and block committees with immediate effect," the announcement on X read. Notably, this move comes on the heels of the recent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

In these elections, Congress opted against fielding its own candidates and supported the Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc allies across nine constituencies. The dissolution is viewed as a strategic step toward revitalizing the party's grassroots network within the state. Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal has confirmed Kharge's approval of the proposal to dissolve the committees.

The current leader of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is Ajay Rai. The decision mirrors a similar restructuring effort undertaken by the party last month in Himachal Pradesh where it dissolved its state committee and other units following its formation of government there. The party had failed to win a single seat in the state during the Lok Sabha elections, leading the leadership to launch a significant restructure of the state branch.