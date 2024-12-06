Eight people died in the accident

8 dead, 19 injured in UP bus-truck collision

By Tanya Shrivastava

What's the story A fatal accident took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near the Auraiya border in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district early Friday. A sleeper bus with 40 passengers on board collided with a truck. Eight people died in the accident and 19 others were injured, Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said.

Rescue operations

Emergency services respond swiftly to accident

Emergency services quickly reached the accident spot, which falls under the Sakarava police station area. The injured passengers were rushed to Saifai Medical College for treatment. District officials, including District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, were present at the spot to supervise rescue operations.

Minister's intervention

Water Resources Minister assists in rescue operations

Meanwhile, Swatantra Dev Singh, the Water Resources Minister, who was passing by the accident site, stopped to help in the rescue operations. He ensured that the injured in the collision received prompt medical attention. The cause of this tragic accident is currently under investigation by local authorities.